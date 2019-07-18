The San Luis Obispo Renaissance Festival will come to Laguna Lake Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 20-21. Adults are $20. Seniors are $15. Children ages 6 to 15 are $15. Parking is $8. Sunday is Pirate Day and Free Bike Valet. This is the 35th annual Festival, and if you have not been it's lots of fun. For advance tickets and information go to CCRenFaire.com or www.ccrenfaire.com
San Luis Obispo Renaissance Festival this weekend at Laguna Lake Park
- Santa Maria Times Staff Report
