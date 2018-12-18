S.Y. Kitchen presents Christmas Eve Dinner on Monday, Dec. 24. To honor the rich provisions found along the Central Coast, Chef Luca and his brother, Sous Chef Francesco, are planning a bountiful and elegant evening full of holiday cheer.
Chef Luca will present several Christmas Eve specials in addition to S.Y. Kitchen’s dinner menu that will begin with a comforting bowl of Artichoke Soup Barigoule and transition to Francesco’s hand-made Agnolotti with Wild Pheasant with Black Truffles and Foie Frasa pasta course. Main courses include Seared Diver Scallops with Pesto alla Trapanese, Fennel, Almonds and Greens; and Wagyu Beef Brasato with Pinot Noir, Green Onion Sauce and Polenta. The evening will finish with an Italian Chocolate Bonet prepared by Francesco Crestanelli.
With a degree in the Culinary Arts, Chef Luca Crestanelli found his passion and refined his technique during his world travels. He discovered ingredients, recipes, and methods of cooking varied from each little town or village within a country, as each region honored age-old traditions. Over time he developed his own distinctive style, creating an enriched, authentic local culinary experience that honors traditional Italian cuisine.
Special holiday menu items will be offered à la carte and are meant to be enjoyed alongside other seasonal offerings and signature dishes from S.Y. Kitchen’s dinner menu. Optional wine suggestions for the Holidays will be curated by Sommelier Bingo Wathen.
S.Y. Kitchen, located at 1110 Faraday Street in Santa Ynez, will be open for lunch on Christmas Eve from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.; the restaurant is closed on Christmas Day. Dinner reservations are offered from 5 p.m. and recommended. For more information or to make reservations, contact the restaurant at 805-691-9794.