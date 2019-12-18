In the Beatles’ song, “I Dig a Pony,” John Lennon sang, “You can celebrate anything you want,” and if this calendar of weird holidays I have is to be believed, people around the world are celebrating “Underdog Day” today.
No, not the cartoon canine that flies around with a cape saving Sweet Polly Purebred from villains, but underdog in the sense of the less-advantaged one who is not expected to emerge victorious.
Like the tortoise, from Aesop’s “Tortoise and the Hare” fable, which teaches us that “the race is not always to the swift,” or the “Miracle on Ice” U.S. Hockey team, which beat the supposedly invincible Red Army Soviet squad in the 1980 Winter Olympics before going on to win the Gold Medal, or the 200 volunteers, including folk heroes Jim Bowie and Davy Crockett, who held out for 13 days against more than 2,000 Mexican Army soldiers before finally succumbing at the Battle of the Alamo, or the countless movie underdogs, like Rocky or Rudy or the Hickory High School basketball team from “Hoosiers” — all of whom illustrate the transcendent power of the heart.
Probably the most classic underdog story of all is the biblical tale of David and Goliath, where the young shepherd boy and musician, David, does what no one else from the nation of Israel is willing to do, which is to step out onto the battlefield to face off against the champion of the Philistines, the dreaded giant, Goliath, in a fight to the death. To everyone’s astonishment, the boy bests the giant on what some would have us believe was the basis of his unshakable faith in God.
But author Malcolm Gladwell offers a different view of David’s victory in his book, “David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants.”
According to Gladwell, David never was an underdog. His refusal to don the heavy metal armor allowed him to move much quicker than the giant, and he possessed a superior weapon, a sling shot instead of a sword, which enabled him to keep his distance from the giant and strike without ever putting his own body in jeopardy. It’s an original and encouraging interpretation intended to challenge the way we perceive of our own supposed advantages and disadvantages.
The example of the underdog gives us hope. As Gladwell pointed out, “If the people who have all the power and the money and the authority win every time, what’s the point of going on for all the rest of us?”
We always hear about how much Americans love the underdog. I guess we do, in spite of our ongoing adoration of the rich and powerful, and our preoccupation with celebrity and spectacle. Americans also love a winner. I guess what we really love is an underdog who wins. Otherwise, they’re just a loser.
An interesting point of consideration is what happens to the underdog who wins and consequently becomes the favorite? Does complacency set in? Do they start believing the source of their power is in their status and standing, their awards and decorations, the outward accouterments of success? And do we still pull for them? Conversely, if they don’t win, do we still pull for them?
So, in honor and recognition of underdogs everywhere, I send out a message of hope and a reminder of the power of heart, humility, hunger, hard work, creativity and perseverance.
