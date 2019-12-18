If you knew, for sure, that things were going to change next week, but you didn’t know how, would that make you more, or less anxious? I suppose it might depend on whether there’s something you want that you don’t already have, or something you have that you don’t want to lose. Neither of those really describe how I feel, but I will say I have been finding comfort lately in knowing the way things are today is not the way things will be tomorrow or the next day.