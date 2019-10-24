I was wine-tasting with friends, and we were comparing different vintages of wine made from the same grapes, from the same plot of land, but in a different year.
The person pouring and guiding us through the experience described the 2012 as “earthy” and the 2014 as “fruit forward with spiciness.” I’m not much with tasting terms but I am in touch with my sensations, and for me the difference was that the 2014 shot straight up to my eyes in a sharp attack that closed my gates, whereas the 2012 drifted gently back toward my ears in a way that was simultaneously soothing and stimulating.
“Yes, that’s because of the acidity,” she said excitedly, thinking that I got what she was getting at.
To borrow from another beverage phrase, I guess you could say the 2012 was more my cup of tea. Or maybe I should say more my cup of coffee, for as I sit here on this early morning in a dark living room, which has barely enough light for me to see the lines on the blank pages of my journal and the words I am committing to them, I notice the coffee is having the same soothing, stimulating effect the 2012 wine imparted, only this time it moves up toward the eye rather than back toward the ear.
As it slowly diffuses through the front and then middle parts of my brain, I notice it unlocking the same gates that were closed off by the wine, opening the channels of thought and emotion, language and imagination.
No wonder coffee houses throughout history have been the gathering places to provide a setting for poetry, philosophy, politics and conversation.
But people turn to coffee for all sorts of reasons. For some, it is a stimulant, period. They drink it to help boost their energy and power them through the sluggish moments of the day. Others drink it to relax, claiming the aroma has a calming effect. Some use coffee as a digestive aid, to promote or support regularity. Some rely on it for clarity, focus and mental sharpness. Each and all of these are among my reasons for drinking coffee.
It’s amazing how much our understanding of, and relationship with coffee has changed over the years.
When I was a teenager just starting to drink coffee the prevailing wisdom was that drinking more than a couple cups a day was an unhealthy habit that would increase your risk of heart attack, and trigger all sorts of maladies. Today’s research suggests drinking as much as five or six cups of coffee a day actually cuts your chances of getting a heart attack, because it contains such highly bio-available antioxidants. In addition, results from numerous studies suggest the consumption of coffee can help support healthy blood sugar levels and decrease the chances of developing Type II diabetes; support brain health and delay the onset of Alzheimer’s; support liver function and lessen the incidence of cirrhosis; protect against skin cancer in women; lower the risk of multiple sclerosis; and reduce the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.
While the old adage about moderation still and always applies, coffee now is considered more of a health benefit than a health risk.
Same with red wine, dark chocolate and marijuana. My, how things change. But it’s not the things that have changed. It’s our understanding of them.
Just goes to show how much of what we claim to be true isn’t, and how much of our knowledge comes to us as second-hand information that we simply swallow and regurgitate — unlike the understanding we gain through the lessons of life, the awareness of direct experience, the knowledge of a glass of wine, or a cup of coffee.