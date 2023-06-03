Lompoc is set to host its inaugural comic book and multi-genre entertainment convention 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11 at the Lompoc Middle School Gym, 234 S. N St.

The weekend convention, featuring all things related to comic book culture, invites fans to gather and meet creators, actors, entertainment industry experts — and each other.

Admission is $10 each day or $50 for the weekend. Children under 12 years of age and first responders are free, according to the event website.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

