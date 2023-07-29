Riverbench Winery: 50 years in the Santa Maria Valley | Chamber Spotlight

Riverbench Winery and Vineyard, located on Foxen Canyon Road in the Santa Maria Valley, offers a taste of handcrafted, "small portfolio" wines sustainably created by fruit cultivated on the tasting room property.
Live music will be available every other Sunday through September at the Riverbench Winery tasting room on Foxen Canyon Road. New wine tasting experiences including vineyard tours, a lunchtime picnic club and much more are planned to celebrate the winery's 50-year anniversary in the Santa Maria Valley.
Santa Barbara County wine lovers, or those just looking to enjoy a taste or two, now have two locations to enjoy the sustainably crafted wines from Riverbench Winery. Their location on the Foxen Canyon Wine Trail, and a new tasting room at 137 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.
Danae Smith, General Manager of Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, speaks to Isabel Guerrero of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, at the Riverbench Winery tasting room located at 6020 Foxen Canyon Rd.
Live music will be available every other Sunday through September at the Riverbench Winery tasting room on Foxen Canyon Road. New wine tasting experiences including vineyard tours, a lunchtime picnic club and much more are planned to celebrate the winery's 50-year anniversary in the Santa Maria Valley.
Sergio Ruiz, Contributed
Danae Smith, General Manager of Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, speaks to Isabel Guerrero of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, at the Riverbench Winery tasting room located at 6020 Foxen Canyon Rd.
Walking past the grassy, inviting front seating area, visitors are able to enjoy the views that surround and accent the property featuring vineyards first planted in the 1970s, and a tasting room built from a fully restored 1920s era craftsman-style home.
It's a scenic setting to enjoy a glass of wine sustainably produced from the grapes cultivated on the winery property.
Riverbench Winery is celebrating its 50th year of wine production, with the first vines being planted on the property along the Sisquoc river bench in 1973. After producing fruit for some well known wineries for decades, in 2006 Riverbench began producing fruit for their own labels.
While well known and popular Santa Maria Valley wines like pinot noir and chardonnay were cornerstones of early production, the winery also began crafting their own sparkling wines. The natural, in-bottle fermentation process, is modeled on the traditional method used in the Champagne region of France.
Danae Smith, general manager of Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, grew up in Merced, but fell in love with the Central Coast during visits during childhood summer trips to see family. She moved to San Luis Obispo after school and began to explore area wines, and wineries.
Smith said that it was this early introduction that led her to fall in love with the wine industry.
The hand-crafted, "small-portfolio" style of production allows Riverbench Winery to focus on quality and intricately focus on their own product. While that does manifest in high quality wine that can be enjoyed on your table at home, or at their welcoming tasting room; one of the most important aspects of the artisanal production method is their commitment to sustainability.
"We've been SIP Certified since 2008," Smith said, pointing out that it is a certification that they proudly renew annually. "We have to follow certain guidelines like using safe practices in the vineyard and in the tasting room."
The people portion focuses on the positive relationship that wineries create with their crew, the customers that they serve and the communities that they call home. The prosperity focus encourages businesses to create a healthy economic base to ensure future growth.
And, as for the planet, the Sip Certified program calls on their members to use and to champion the use of alternative energy sources, recycling, habitat conservation plans, pest management, cover crops, organic soil additions, and responsible irrigation management practices.
Smith pointed out with a smile that Riverbench has benefited from one of the fun additions to the property to deter pests; new owl boxes have been installed to help control insect and rodent populations in the vineyard.
Fiftieth anniversary celebrations will continue throughout the year with an anniversary dinner planned, live music every other Sunday through September and many special events.
The anniversary year also marks year one for new growth for the tasting room and larger business.
New experiences - including an elevated tasting experience featuring a vineyard tour and a sit-down tasting - are continuing at Riverbench, with the addition of a wine club lunch that enables tasting room guests to purchase a deli sandwich and enjoy lunch on the lawn Monday through Friday.
"We would love to see you come out and see all of the offerings that we have for you," said Smith, inviting potential visitors to their location - open seven days a week - at 6020 Foxen Canyon Rd.
This article was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. See the interview video and listen to the full interview between Riverbench Winery and Vineyard General Manager, Danae Smith and Isabel Guerrero, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.