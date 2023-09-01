While this weekend preview column generally focuses on theater productions, live music or other community events, this weekend starts with a unique entertainment option - one of the big city rivalries in the high school football season.
Friday night also features Santa Maria's Downtown Fridays, highlighted by free family-friendly live entertainment, kids’ activities, rows of food vendors and food trucks, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Town Center West parking lot.
Old Orcutt will commemorate the first Friday of the month with their monthly event as merchants stay open late offering food, drink and shopping specials.
Old Town Wine & Brew in Old Orcutt will feature live music from the duo About Time starting at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football continues on Saturday when Allan Hancock College opens their season with a home game against Orange Coast starting at 2 p.m.
All AHC students, faculty and staff will receive free admission to all regular season home athletic events, children ages six and under also receive free admission.
This Saturday at the Hagerman Sports Complex, 3300 Skyway Dr., the Santa Maria Michelada Fest will feature performances by seven bands and performing artists.
Find more information about this music festival from MMG Concerts online at www.mmgconcerts.com.
Blast 825 Brewery in Old Orcutt will feature live music from The Soda Crackers starting at 2 p.m. The Stockyard, located adjacent to Blast 825 Brewery, will open at 1 p.m. and the outdoor concert facility features games for the whole family, food, cocktails and cold beer. If you are heading over for the music, make sure you bring a chair.
SUNDAY
The Santa Maria Civic Theatre recently finished a run of Cabaret, and will not have any shows until October. But that October show promises to be a fun one. Evil Dead, The Musical takes to the stage starting on Oct. 13 and continuing a well-timed run through Oct. 29.
Find other events on the Santa Maria Valley tourism bureau website. For a list of things to do, and to add your own event for free, visit the Santa Maria Times online event calendar, which is included in every Friday's print edition of the Santa Maria Times.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213