While this weekend preview column generally focuses on theater productions, live music or other community events, this weekend starts with a unique entertainment option - one of the big city rivalries in the high school football season.

Pioneer Valley will head to Righetti High School in an annual game dubbed the Battle for the Helmet. The varsity game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and tickets for the game are sold online through the Righetti athletics page, www.righetti.us/athletics.

Santa Maria High School plays Nipomo on the road, but there are a couple of other home games this week - including another rivalry game. St. Joseph will play at home against Newbury Park on Friday night starting at 7 p.m., while Valley Christian Academy and Orcutt Academy will face off in 8-man football on Saturday at VCA starting at 6 p.m.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

