Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: When my household rubber gloves get holes, I cut them into rubber bands. I start at the cuff and cut across, as wide or as narrow as needed, up to the thumb area. These rubber bands last much longer than regular rubber bands. -- Rae, in Minnesota

SEND A GREAT HINT TO:

Heloise

0
0
0
0
0