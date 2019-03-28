Since retiring from 30 years in education, Theresa Reilly has taken on a new role in the Valley, revamping and expanding the Santa Ynez Historical Museum's offerings of educational programs.
Having traversed what she refers to as "phases of life" such as being a student/learner and teacher/mother, she's taken on her newest role as Curator of Education for the museum, which she accepted in August 2018. Reilly said she is now operating in a whole new life-phase: mentorship.
“We have different roles we play as women: maiden, mother, crone. Right now I’m more in the crone phase – offering wisdom,” she said, explaining that she is excited to be using her practical experience and wisdom for museum enrichment.
Being curator
Reilly's part-time role with the museum came at the perfect time, she said, as it calls on her strengths as a creative, teacher and community-builder.
Her 24-hour work week consists of designing/revamping educational programs and grant writing; networking, forming bridges and broadening the scope of people involved with the museum; connecting with local schools and organizations; and facilitating school tours, where she takes students through a curated museum experience, bringing to life local history with dynamic storytelling.
And she says she is fully in her element.
Acting on her commitment to education, Reilly said that she recently gave her fourth school tour this school year to third-graders from Los Olivos Elementary.
"This group of third graders is studying Valley history, and will be focusing on the Valley Room, which showcases the foundation of each of our SY Valley towns, as well as the Carriage House,” she explained prior to the tour.
She said the museum is organized for maximum educational consumption, built upon the California History and Social Studies Standards to support teachers in meeting curriculum needs with a hands-on component to engage the students.
Reilly further explained that the carriages are grouped by their function and setting (e.g. work, urban, and pleasure), as well as transportation developments over time.
“Highlights include a display of the Yosemite Stagecoach with a video presentation on that stage line and one of its renowned drivers. Students will have an opportunity to climb aboard a buckboard wagon and hold the reins for an imagined team of horses, weighted such that it feels like the real thing,” Reilly added.
She and fellow museum staff that she likens to more of a tight-knit family, have also hosted tours for Dunn School high schoolers, and a class of fifth-graders. The fifth-graders studied basketry, which led them to use the museum’s Native American Room and refer to its collection, she said.
“As a creative person, I like weaving things together and doing things schematically,” said the retired educator who spent 18 years teaching elementary and 12 years with preschoolers. “The way the collection is being presented, starts with indigenous history and visits all the changes throughout time.”
Reilly says part of understanding local history, that includes the story of the land, is not only in the organizing of information, but in the delivery of it.
“I want there to be a track so people can follow a timeline,” Reilly said, adding that even more technology -- visuals and sound effects -- will be added to the museum's exhibits. “Instead of just looking at things, I want kids to be able to touch and explore.”
Dunn fifth-graders, according to Reilly, walked away with a real appreciation for the art of basketry after constructing their own.
“The more I can engage students, the better,” she said.
Other areas of educational focus, according to Reilly, include the West Room and its collection of Vaquero tools of the trade, as well as the Farm Annex with historic dairy and farming equipment.
Additional school tours are scheduled in the coming months, and plans are underway for a 3-week Wild West Camp this summer.
Being teacher
Before accepting her new position with the museum, Reilly was a business owner, teacher and mother.
From 1990-2000, she owned a home daycare/preschool called "Tree's Home Daycare," a play on her first name and love of nature.
"It enabled me to be with my three kids," Reilly said.
Her home program included a curriculum based upon art, science, music -- and of course, nature.
With a degree in Developmental Psychology from the University California Santa Barbara, she subbed at Jonata Middle School in Buellton for a few years while obtaining her teaching credentials from Santa Barbara City College.
With a love for alternative teaching styles and thinking outside of the box, Reilly co-founded Santa Ynez Valley Charter after realizing her daughter better thrived in a nature-based environment that catered to creativity.
There, she taught elementary students for 10 years.
"I used to take kids from Charter to the Museum," Reilly said, acknowledging the museum's educational progress. "There was always an educational program in place, but it was more 'come in and look.'"
When it was time to move on, she transferred to Manzanita Public Charter School located on Vandenberg Air Force Base, where she taught first and second-graders for the next four years, before finally deciding to retire.
Resolved in her decision to retire, Reilly admits that after leaving education, she was starting to miss the fun themed dress-up days that made kids so happy, and being part of a family of staff with whom she felt connected.
Being family
Easing into her new curator role, Reilly has found both a sense of family with museum committee members and staff and the resurgence of her self-expression.
"There's a cohesiveness here. They're all so talented," she said, adding, "Brian is supportive, it's really nice to have that," referring to the museum's executive director.
And she is also celebrating the return of dress-up days, since helping to spearhead the museum's first Dr. Suess Day on March 2.
Having transformed herself into one of Seuss' colorful book characters, "Fox in Socks," she playfully dressed in rainbow garb and furry ears. Reilly said the event was a great success, bringing in over 330 people from near and far.
The museum is looking into organizing it again next year, she said, also reporting that her costume closet has again come alive.
"This whole shift has happened in my life, I'm busy doing the things I love," Reilly said.
For more information about the museum, organizing a school tour or volunteering, contact Theresa Reilly at education@santaynezmuseum.org or call 805-688-7889, ext. 109.