Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Readers: This is just a reminder that, while cooking, make sure you turn all handles on cooking pots to the side where tiny hands can't reach up and touch and where an adult passing by won't knock a pot of something hot on themselves. If you're wearing long sleeves, be very careful that your sleeves don't catch on fire. It's probably a good idea to change into shorter sleeves before you start cooking. Always have a fire extinguisher handy near your kitchen or in your garage.

According to the American Burn Association, roughly 250,000 children under the age of 17 will need medical attention for burns each year. Scalding claims the highest number of young burn victims.

In addition to getting burned on an open flame, there are also electrical and chemical burns, and according to the National Library of Medicine, electrical burns account for roughly 1,000 deaths per year. So, let's all be careful around fire or potential fires this year. -- Heloise

0
0
0
0
0