Today at 4 p.m. a "Christmas Eve Posada" event will be held. The Christmas service is for families and children of any age.
Posada, meaning "inn" or "shelter" in Spanish, is a re-enactment of the journey of Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem as they seek shelter for the birth of Jesus. Participants in the service are asked to meet in downtown Los Olivos at Fess Parker’s Wine Country Inn, located at 2860 Grand Ave., to journey through town and conclude at St. Mark’s Church with a simple carol service and a brief reception.
This evening at 9:30 p.m., a "Music of Christmas Program" will be provided by St. Mark’s choir and musicians prior to the 10 p.m. traditional Christmas Eve service which will include candlelight, favorite carols and the Holy Eucharist (Communion) that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ more than two thousand years ago.
A complimentary reception follows in Stacy Hall.