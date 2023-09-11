Registration open for next session of Santa Maria Chamber's 'Junior CEO' program

The Junior CEO program is designed to communicate at a sixth-grade level and is centered around opening up a business selling strawberry-themed desserts. However, students are encouraged to be creative, and are welcome to start any type of business of their choosing.
At the end of the program, Junior CEO students will get to open their own dessert stands - or another concept of their creation - at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.
The program will cover six main categories:
Business Fundamentals - forming a business plan, setting up a bank account
Toyota of Santa Maria will host a program kick-off event at their facility on Sept. 29, with instruction and planning sessions scheduled to start on October 2. The 'launch day' for student created businesses is planned for Nov. 18 at Santa Maria Town Center Mall.
Tution for the program is $25 per person and includes the student's share of the program costs; including access to the webinars, downloadable workbooks, t-shirt, and the program kickoff and Junior CEO business launch day events.
The fall program dates are tentative and subject to change. Find more information on the program on the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce website, www.santamaria.com.
Contact the Chamber's Strategic Initiatives Manager Yuliana Nelson at yuliana@santamaria.com with any questions.