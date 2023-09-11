 Skip to main content
Registration open for next session of Santa Maria Chamber's 'Junior CEO' program

Young entrepreneurs in the Santa Maria Valley can take the first few - guided- steps to becoming their own boss during the upcoming seven-week Junior CEO program.

The popular youth education program run through the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with California Strawberries and Community Bank of Santa Maria, is returning for a fall session and registration is now open. 

The Junior CEO program is designed to communicate at a sixth-grade level and is centered around opening up a business selling strawberry-themed desserts. However, students are encouraged to be creative, and are welcome to start any type of business of their choosing.

