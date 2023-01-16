Registration now is open for the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division's annual Father/ Daughter Dance in February.
Participants are invited to register for one of three evenings of their choice: Friday, Saturday and Sunday Feb. 3, 4 and 5, each from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The event is for young ladies age 3 to 18 and the man in their life — dad or father figure. Fathers can treat "their little Valentine" to a semiformal night of dancing and activities, according to the announcement.
Due to the event's popularity, pre-registration is required, organizers noted.
Tickets are $30 per couple per night with tickets for each additional child of the same family available for $15.
Refreshments will be provided and are included in the ticket price. Other novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages will be available for purchase separately.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. for photos only.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Lompoc Parks & Rec at 805-875-8100, or visit the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W. Walnut Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.