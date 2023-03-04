Do you hear that?

The faint sound of plastic on a pressed wooden paddle traveling through the crisp morning air, the crisp midday breeze or the crisp evening sunset - it has been pretty crisp lately. 

It is the sound of picklers around Santa Maria working on their cross-court drop shot volley into 'the kitchen' in preparation of the upcoming adult pickleball season. Preparations are at a fever pitch now as the season is only weeks away with first serve at the Hagerman Sports Complex scheduled for Monday, April 3. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

