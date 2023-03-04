The faint sound of plastic on a pressed wooden paddle traveling through the crisp morning air, the crisp midday breeze or the crisp evening sunset - it has been pretty crisp lately.
It is the sound of picklers around Santa Maria working on their cross-court drop shot volley into 'the kitchen' in preparation of the upcoming adult pickleball season. Preparations are at a fever pitch now as the season is only weeks away with first serve at the Hagerman Sports Complex scheduled for Monday, April 3.
This league, operated by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department, is for players of all skill levels who are 18 years of age or older, and will feature 10 matches and the potential for additional playoff matchups.
A free-agent list is available for players who do not have a doubles partner or are new to the area and registration will be available for men's, women's and mixed doubles teams.
Registration is $81 for a Santa Maria resident team or $106 for a non-city resident team. The registration deadline is Thursday, March 16.
League play is scheduled to take place Monday through Wednesday at Hagerman Sports Complex starting at 5:30 p.m.
If you have any additional questions about this league they can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213