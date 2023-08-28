The City of Santa Maria is planning a free vermicomposting workshop on Saturday, Sept. 9, guiding residents through the power of using worms to create compost from food scraps to enrich the soil of garden beds and planter boxes.
During the two-hour workshop, attendees will get hands-on experience in building worm bins and learn the step-by-step process of building and maintaining vermicompost to use as a soil amendment for plants. Worm bins, worms, compost, and a worm guide were included with the workshop.
This event is open to Santa Maria residents 18 and up, and registration is open until Aug. 30 at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. When using the online registration portal, search "vermicomposting workshop for beginners" or search for activity number 17994.