Is there a better way to honor everything that mom does for the family, than to enjoy a lovely afternoon tea?

The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum is hosting a Mother's Day Tea Party event this Saturday, May 13, starting at 1 p.m. to allow area kids and moms that opportunity. 

There are no age requirements for this party, and attendees to this special event can enjoy tea, mini sandwiches, cookies and also learn how to make a cherry blossom bouquet. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

