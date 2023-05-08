Is there a better way to honor everything that mom does for the family, than to enjoy a lovely afternoon tea?
There are no age requirements for this party, and attendees to this special event can enjoy tea, mini sandwiches, cookies and also learn how to make a cherry blossom bouquet.
Discovery Museum members can attend this event for free, learn more about the benefits of being a museum member of their website, www.smvdiscoverymuseum.org/membership. Non-members cost is $7.
Space is limited for this event, so call the Discovery Museum to reserve your spot as soon as possible at 805-928-8414
