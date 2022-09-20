Several classes, programs and events for Santa Maria kids of all ages are scheduled to start soon, and interested families are encouraged to sign up now.  

This Wednesday, the City of Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is hosting the first of two teen excursions to Cal Poly athletic events.  The Mustangs' mens' soccer team will host the UCSB Gauchos starting at 6 p.m., transportation to the game will depart the Abel Maldonado Youth Center at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, teens can travel to Spanos Stadium to attend the Cal Poly football game against Sacramento State, the game is Cal Poly's homecoming game. Buses will leave the Youth Center at 4 p.m. for this event.

0
0
0
0
0