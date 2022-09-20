Several classes, programs and events for Santa Maria kids of all ages are scheduled to start soon, and interested families are encouraged to sign up now.
This Wednesday, the City of Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is hosting the first of two teen excursions to Cal Poly athletic events. The Mustangs' mens' soccer team will host the UCSB Gauchos starting at 6 p.m., transportation to the game will depart the Abel Maldonado Youth Center at 4:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, teens can travel to Spanos Stadium to attend the Cal Poly football game against Sacramento State, the game is Cal Poly's homecoming game. Buses will leave the Youth Center at 4 p.m. for this event.
A new Fun Yoga and Art for Kids class is being offered two Saturdays a month at the Minami Community Center at 600 West Enos Dr. Parents are encouraged to participate in this interactive class that will help kids and adults make art, learn yoga, dance, make music, tell stories and take part in puppetry.
Nine virtual music classes, featuring lessons on several different instruments including the guitar and the piano, are being planned along with 13 virtual classes focused on computer coding, video game design and Roblox studio techniques.
Popular fundamental courses on sports like basketball, soccer and karate are also available and are designed to teach basic skills and healthy habits.
You can also call the department with any questions at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.