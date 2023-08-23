The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting non-profits, local businesses leaders and the community at large to celebrate and support individuals and groups making Santa Maria a better place for local residents - all while enjoying a beautiful evening at a local cultural gem.
On Sept. 21, the Chamber will roll out the red carpet to honor outstanding members of our community, install new members to the chamber board, and to recognize outgoing board members at the annual awards gala.
At the event the Chamber will present the following awards:
Ambassador of the Year
Tourism Partner of the Year
Non-Profit of the Year
Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year
Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award
Small Business of the Year
Large Business of the Year
The Chamber’s new board of directors will be formally introduced during the event, and outgoing board members will be recognized. Paul Cook, president and CEO of CoastHills Credit Union, will be formally recognized as the chair of the Chamber board, succeeding Sandra Dickerson, owner and CEO of Your People Professionals/HR Your Way.
Ticket prices, which include admission to the gala, wine and heavy appetizers, are $100 for a single non-member ticket, and $190 for a couples ticket. Chamber members receive a 25% discount when registering for the event.
Anyone interested in attending the event must RSVP by Sept. 15.