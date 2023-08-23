The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting non-profits, local businesses leaders and the community at large to celebrate and support individuals and groups making Santa Maria a better place for local residents - all while enjoying a beautiful evening at a local cultural gem

On Sept. 21, the Chamber will roll out the red carpet to honor outstanding members of our community, install new members to the chamber board, and to recognize outgoing board members at the annual awards gala.

At the event the Chamber will present the following awards:

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0