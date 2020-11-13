Top winners named in Santa Ynez Valley's annual Scarecrow Fest

The Santa Ynez Valley has wrapped up its eighth annual Scarecrow Fest and Contest, naming contest winners for the cities of Buellton and Los Olivos as well as an overall victor of the coveted Harvest Cup trophy.

Succulent Café, having been declared Best Overall winner for Solvang and chosen to represent the city in the valleywide competition in early November, did just that.

At the weekly Solvang Farmers Market on Nov. 11, the 2020 Harvest Cup: Best in the Valley title and trophy was awarded to this year’s contest winner, Succulent Café, beating out Best Overall winners from Buellton and Los Olivos, according to a contest spokeswoman.

The eatery will hold the trophy until a new champion is determined at the 2021 Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest and Contest.

Local businesses and organizations throughout the Santa Ynez Valley were invited to participate in the friendly, fall-time tradition by thinking up and executing their most creative take on a scarecrow creation for display at their location, from Oct. 1 to 31.