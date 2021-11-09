Three new rides will be coming to Boomers amusement park in Santa Maria and replacing the existing kids' go-kart track after the city Planning Commission approved an amendment to the park's permit last week.
The new attractions will include a spinning Tea Cups ride, the rise-and-drop Jumpin' Star ride and Miner Mike's train ride. While the timeline for the changes is unknown, park staff said they plan to remove the park's current go-kart track and picnic area while leaving the landscaping and hardtop underneath.
Commissioners unanimously approved the permit amendments at their Nov. 3 meeting in a 5-0 vote. They first received the proposal back in October, but continued it to a future date in order to get more information about potential impacts on nearby areas from the rides' lighting.
Navid Tayebi, director of maintenance for Boomers Parks, said they proposed replacing the go-kart track with new rides to keep the park exciting for local residents.
"This is going to be an exciting project for the city of Santa Maria and for the family members," Tayebi told the commission last week. "It’s [the go-kart track] not that exciting for kids anymore; they just go around and around. We’ve gotten positive feedback from our guests that they need more rides at the park."
A light pollution study shared by community development staff last week found that light levels from the three new rides would not be any more severe than current levels.
According to associate planner Carol Ziesenhenne, even with the bright lights on the new rides, the brightest LED bulbs would still be from the existing batting cages.
"The level of lighting associated with the new rides is less than the existing lighting conditions on the site. Therefore, the project will not result in any new lighting impacts," Ziesenhenne said.
In addition, the 160 incandescent bulbs and one LED light on the Jumpin' Star ride would be oriented inward toward the park site rather than outward toward residences on Preisker Lane, staff noted.
Staff found similar results when analyzing projected noise levels from the three rides — the decibel levels would be below those produced by the existing go-kart ride and other attractions, according to a staff report.
Ziesenhenne also said the Jumpin' Star will be slightly visible from Highway 101 but that the Carpenter's Union training building, currently being constructed adjacent to the park, will block the view once erected.
The 26-foot Jumpin' Star ride features a six-seated gondola which rises 18 feet before descending in a series of jumping drops, and will be placed by the batting cages. The Miner Mike's attraction, to be located next to the spin zone arena, takes 12 riders in a set of train cars around a track with slightly changing elevations.
In the Tea Cups ride, groups of up to three passengers sit in cups which are spun around a large teapot in the middle of the ride and raised up and down. This ride will be located next to the arcade building.
All three of the rides have been featured at other Boomers locations, according to city staff.
The original planned development permit for the park, formerly called Camelot Park, was approved by the Planning Commission in 1990 and the park opened to the public shortly afterward.
Boomers is located at 2250 Preisker Lane.