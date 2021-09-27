The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park kicks off its opening weekend Friday with hundreds of pumpkins and various seasonal activities scheduled for Santa Maria families.
The 2021 season of The Patch will run for five weekends in October from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
The Patch provides free, career-oriented agriculture education to high school students in Santa Maria, culminating in the opening of the pumpkin patch at Los Flores Ranch Park during the Halloween season.
The program returns for its fourth year following months of preparation by local high school students who contributed hundreds of volunteer hours to work days at the park as well as community outreach.
Program and event coordinator Corina Posada said this year's event will bring back the corn maze, which was discontinued last year due to social distancing concerns, as well as new events like a walk-through haunted house and bounce houses for kids.
"It's a lot more interactive activities, given the circumstances now," Posada said. "Each season, we get around 4,000 people. It's always packed, and I'm hoping we get back to our original numbers."
At this point, masks are not required at the outdoor event, but that is subject to change depending on county health orders, she added.
In addition to the various student-organized attractions, which also include jumbo game and picnic areas and an educational exhibit, each weekend will feature specialized programming.
On the Saturday of opening weekend, residents can enjoy live music from noon to 3 p.m. by Dustyn Zierman-Felix. During the Oct. 8 to 10 weekend, residents can enjoy a "Pink Weekend" benefitting Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria, as well as a free succulent event for children.
The Oct. 15 to 17 weekend will feature a butterfly activity for children as well as "Tent or Treat" Girl Scout activities. The following weekend, Oct. 22 to 24, will feature Children's Costume Day on Saturday and discounted access to the corn maze.
During the final weekend, Oct. 29 to 31, visitors can spin a "wheel of deals" to win discounts on pumpkins Saturday and Sunday.
For a full schedule of weekly activities at The Patch, visit thepatchsantamaria.com/eventdetails.
Parking at the Patch costs $5 per car, and entry to the corn maze costs between $3 and $5 per person.
Los Flores Ranch Park is located at 6245 Dominion Road in Santa Maria. For more information, visit thepatchsantamaria.com.
The program is run in partnership with Betteravia Farms and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.