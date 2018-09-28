The Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA has embarked on a three-month renovation and expansion project at its facility on north Refugio Road. The expansion began earlier this September and will provide members with an improved fitness experience.
“It’s an exciting time for the Y,” said Tommy Speidel, executive director. “The board has been focused on this project for the last few years and recently lined up the funding. Our community tagged this project with the highest importance during the recent strategic planning process.”
The addition will feature construction of a new 600 square-foot cycle studio. Then a conversion will take place, turning the old cycle studio into a larger fitness center. The Y will remain open during the renovation period, however members have been advised to be aware of certain closures within our facility to allow construction to take place.
“One of the Y’s primary focus ares is Healthy Living. Our facilities, our programs, and our mission are aligned to build a strong and healthy community. A vital component of our expansion will create additional space for members and evidence-based initiatives such as our LIVESTRONG at the YMCA Program, Diabetes Prevention Program and Teen Fitness/Kids Cardio Program,” said Speidel.
The Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA is located at 900 N. Refugio Rd, in Santa Ynez. No contracts are required at the Y and the YMCA Open Doors financial assistance program makes reaching these goals possible for everyone, including residents who are struggling to afford a healthy lifestyle. The Y is a nonprofit that offers beginner exercise and wellness programs for all ages, state-of-the-art equipment with free orientation and complimentary child care while you exercise.
For more information, go to ciymca.org/stuartgildred or contact Ayres Mitchell, Membership Director, (805) 686-2037 or ayres.mitchell@ciymca.org