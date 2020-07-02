South Coast Writing Project opens registration for annual youth writers club

Santa Barbara County students entering grades 4 to 12 are invited to join the 27th annual Young Writers Camp, from July 20 to 31, which will be held online this year due to health restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The summer camp is donation-only.
According to course organizers of the South Coast Writing Project, the six virtual course groups will be offered via Zoom and led by credentialed teachers.
The outlined objective is to expose students to a variety of writing processes and styles that encourage creative expression and help strengthen writing abilities and enhance quality of their writing.
Each of the Zoom groups are designed to accommodate up to 16 students. The courses are as follows:
- Writing Exploration, Grades 4 to 6: July 20 to 31, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday are open by appointment
- Exploring Genres, Grades 4 to 6: “The Sprinkled Donut”: July 20 to 31, Monday through Friday, from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Writing Warriors, Grades 6 to 8: "Writing Across Genres": July 20 to 31, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Multigenre Project, Grades 7 to 9 and 10 to 12: "Two Week Session Writing Exploration Camp," July 20 to 31, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 11 to 11:50 a.m.; teachers are available for review, feedback, sharing and development of ideas, Tuesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Advanced Writing Seminar, Grades 8+: "You Have Writing Goals You Want to Achieve", July 27 to 31: 9 a.m. on Google Classroom for asynchronous and optional exercises/prompts, teacher feedback available from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
- Exploring the College Entrance Essay, grades 9 to 12: July 13 to 24, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The South Coast Writing Project is an educational nonprofit out of UCSB that has held annual youth writing camps since 1993.
Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis until camp groups are full. Students who register after the camp is full will be placed on a wait list in the order registered.
For more information, visit https://scwripyoungwriters.wordpress.com/ or contact 805-893-4422.
Alena Velasco, who earned her diploma from Lompoc High in early June, has been selected as the 2020 Spirit of Fiesta for the Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara. Dating back to 1949, according to event organizers, the Spirit of Fiesta serves as “the visual representation of Fiesta, a goodwill ambassador to local residents and visitors alike.”
