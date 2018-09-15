Solvang Theaterfest is the beneficiary of “5 % Friday” at New Frontiers Natural Marketplace on Sept. 21.
On the third Friday of each month the Solvang store that specializes in organic food and other items aimed at healthy living donates 5 percent of its sales to a Valley nonprofit. Veggie Rescue and People Helping People are among the many other nonprofits that have benefited from the program.
Solvang Theaterfest is the 501 (C)(3) nonprofit corporation that owns, maintains and operates Solvang Festival Theater. Its board of directors is made up of volunteer community members with expertise is financial management, fundraising, marketing, and the performing arts. The Theater is the summer home of PCPA; is the venue of choice for many local nonprofits to stage their own fundraising events; produces rock, country and jazz concerts; and is the site of the epic Haunted House put on by Solvang and Buellton Parks and Recreation Departments.
For more information on Solvang Theaterfest and Solvang Festival Theater, visit https://www.solvangfestivaltheater.org/ or contact Mary Ann Norbom, Solvang Theaterfest Executive Director.