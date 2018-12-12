Sedgwick Reserve will offer a public hike day on Saturday, Jan. 12, inviting nature buffs to visit the stunning 6,000-acre protected reserve, normally closed to the public, for one of their popular guided public hiking days.
Learned docent guides will lead multiple levels of hikes to accommodate a diversity of abilities while offering insights into the unique geologic history, flora, and fauna of this spectacular reserve, which is considered one of the crown jewels of the University of California’s 39 property Natural Reserves.
Hike day registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the hikes beginning promptly at 9 a.m., and last between two to three hours. In addition to the hikes, there will be an opportunity to see the newly-renovated century-old historic Sedgwick barn, pond (home to numerous rare and special-status species, including the Western pond turtle and the tricolored blackbird), and the Platinum LEED Certified Tipton Meeting House.
At noon, the popular Walking Ecology Lecture Series will commence following the hikes. Separate registration is required.
Join UCSB professor of paleobotany, Bruce Tiffany on a journey through time and geologic imagination as he walks his audiences through the processes and events that created the landscape that is now the Santa Ynez Valley.
After an hour-long brown bag lunch lecture, Bruce will lead a foray into the field for a one-hour walk into the geologically rich Figueroa Creek bed. Morning hike attendees are encouraged to stay and experience the renowned lecture series which brings some of the area’s most charismatic and inspirational scientists to Sedgwick to share their knowledge both in the classroom and out in the field.
Hikers who do not attend the Walking Ecology lecture are welcome to bring a lunch and enjoy it in the shade of beautiful Valley Oaks at the Field Station picnic area. In the event of rain the hikes will be cancelled and registrants will be notified via email 24 hours in advance. Both the public hike and Walking Ecology lecture are by donation (recommended $20/person).
Advanced registration for both events is required and attendance is capped. Registration begins now and is expected to fill up. To register for the hike and/or lecture, visit http://sedgwick.nrs.ucsb.edu/events-and-classes