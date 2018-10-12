The Santa Ynez Valley Bocce Foundation reports their second annual "Moneyball Bocce Tournament" was successfully held Sunday, Sept. 9 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Hotel.
Four 60-foot lumber courts were assembled on the carpet in the ballroom. The full day event included breakfast and a taco bar lunch for 70 participants. A total of 16 teams -- six from the Los Angeles area -- competed for prizes for the top four places.
There were local contestants from the Santa Ynez Valley Bocce League and Solvang Recreation League, as well as Lompoc and Santa Barbara.
Despite strong competition from the LA teams, the exciting championship match featured local players. "Average Joes" from Santa Barbara claimed the $1,200 first prize; and "Bocce Rulli" from Santa Ynez earned $800 for second place. For many local players this was a completely new experience and they had an opportunity to observe and learn from very skilled bocce players.
The Moneyball tournament was organized by the Santa Ynez Valley Bocce Foundation, a non-profit group whose goal is to promote the sport of bocce to people of all ages in the Santa Ynez Valley. They will host future events and clinics for local bocce players, as well as introduce the sport to seniors and youth in the Valley.