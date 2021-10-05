The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. invite residents to join a community softball tournament and watch the city's police and fire departments face off during the Battle of the Badges game.
The coed tournament takes place at 10 a.m. Oct. 23 at Hagerman Sports Complex and is open to service clubs, businesses, nonprofit organizations and teams made up of family and friends.
Following the community tournament, Santa Maria police and fire employees will compete against each other on the softball field at 1 p.m. in the first Battle of the Badges game.
Teams interested in participating in the tournament can register online at www.santamariaatplay.org or in person at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 615 S. McClelland St.
Registration costs $100 per team, and all proceeds go toward PLAY Inc., which funds recreation programs throughout the community. Residents can view the Battle of the Badges game for free.
Hagerman Sports Complex is located at 3300 Skyway Drive.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.