Santa Maria residents are invited to enjoy a night of fun with local law enforcement and emergency response agencies during the 2021 National Night Out.
The free event celebrating community-police camaraderie will take place from 5:30 from 8 p.m. Tuesday at Acquistapace Park, the city's newest recreation area, according to Chief Deputy City Clerk Rhonda White.
The Santa Maria Police Department, Recreation and Parks Department, and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. organized this year's event, which will include informational booths, youth activities, a DJ, live music, and hot dogs and chips from Kiwanis of Santa Maria-Noontime.
Local law enforcement agencies, fire service agencies and medical response agencies also will provide educational demonstrations for residents, according to White.
Acquistapace Park is located at 1421 S. Western Ave.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.