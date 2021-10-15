As regular shoppers browsed wares in the Santa Maria Town Center on Friday night, other families arrived for a completely different activity not seen before at the mall — a Halloween-themed roller skating event at a pop-up roller rink set up on the third-floor parking lot.
The three-day Nightmare on Skate Street event, which began Friday and lasts through Sunday, is organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department for local youth and teens.
Admission costs $5 per attendee, and skate rentals are available in multiple sizes for an additional $5. Residents can also bring their own skates.
Those who attend in costumes are also entered into a prize drawing.
The schedule for Saturday and Sunday is as follows:
Saturday — Session one, noon to 1:30 p.m.; Session two, 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Session three, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Session four, 6 to 8 p.m. (teens only)
Sunday — Session one, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; Session two, 3:30 to 5 p.m.; Session three, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (teens only)
The Santa Maria Town Center is located at 371 Town Center East.