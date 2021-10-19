Animal lovers are invited to get into the Halloween spirit with a parade and costume contest for pets and their owners at Rotary Centennial Park on Oct. 31.
The Howl-o-ween Pet Parade and Costume Contest lasts from 1 to 3 p.m. and is hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department in partnership with People for Leisure and Youth Inc.
Owners of all ages and their animals can show off their costumes in the pet parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m., while judges decide who stole the show in different categories. Winners and prizes will be presented at 2:30 p.m.
Spectators are welcome to the event and do not need to own a pet to attend.
Those interested in entering the parade must register online at santamariaplay.org. A $10 registration fee will be applied, with all proceeds going toward PLAY, which funds recreation programs and activities throughout Santa Maria.
Residents can direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.