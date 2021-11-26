Local residents are invited to try their hand at archery during an introductory class at Los Flores Ranch Park next week under the guidance of a certified instructor.
The introductory class will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4, and will include step-by-step instructions for beginners regarding proper technique and safety, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The activity is open to residents age 8 and older, and registration is required beforehand at cityofsantamaria.org/register. The Recreation and Parks Department is planning additional archery classes for February, March and April, according to van de Kamp.
Participation in the class costs $20 for city residents and $24 for nonresidents. Space is limited.
Questions regarding the class may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Los Flores Ranch Park is located at 6245 Dominion Road.