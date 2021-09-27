The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites the community to a Halloween-themed pop-up roller rink experience at the Santa Maria Town Center from Oct. 15 to 17.
The three-day "Nightmare on Skate Street" event will be held on the third level of the mall parking structure. Session times, including reserved sessions for youth in grades 7 to 12, vary by day and remain to be announced.
Admission costs $5 per person and is free for children age 3 and under. No registration is required, and snacks will be provided.
Attendees may bring their own roller skates or roller blades, or rent a pair for $5.
Those who attend in costumes will be entered into a prize drawing.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
The Town Center is located at 371 Town Center East.