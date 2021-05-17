The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering ukulele rentals and outdoor ukulele lessons for residents age 50 and up this summer, a city spokesman said Friday.
Participants will learn to play chords, melodies and familiar songs, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Lessons begin June 1 and will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the patio of the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, located at 510 E. Park Ave.
Those interested in joining can register at cityofsantamaria.org/register.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.