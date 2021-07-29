Santa Maria teens in grades 7 to 12 are invited to enjoy an end-of-summer pool party next week at Paul Nelson Aquatics Center, hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety.
The Aug. 7 event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and feature a DJ along with a chance to enjoy the outdoor pool.
Admission is free and no registration is required. Snacks will be provided.
The Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety seeks to prevent local youth involvement in drug, crime and gang activity by providing safe and healthy opportunities and activities.
For more information about the event, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.