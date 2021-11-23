Santa Maria teens are invited to participate in a series of Teen Trek outings throughout the Central Coast during the month of December led by the city Recreation and Parks Department.
The free series of "treks" begins Dec. 9 with a visit to the Elks Recreation Christmas in the Country drive-through lights display from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by a Dec. 16 trip to the San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market and Holiday Plaza from 5 to 9 p.m.
The final trip in the series is an ice skating experience in Goleta from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Online registration is required for each outing at cityofsantamaria.org/register.
City staff will provide participants with transportation to each activity from Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.