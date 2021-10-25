Members of Santa Maria's police and fire departments faced off at Hagerman Sports Complex on Saturday along with four locally formed teams for a new community softball tournament.
The Battle of the Badges tournament was organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. as a way to bring the community together and raise funds for local recreation.
Santa Maria's fire crew emerged victorious in the tournament between the two departments, taking home bragging rights for 2021. Fire Chief Todd Tuggle said despite it being a "battle," it was all in good fun.
"Both departments had great showings of players and families to enjoy the beautiful fall day and a little friendly competition. The game ended with no injuries, fun times by the players, a raucous time by the families and Fire edging Police by a score of 27 to 17," Tuggle said. "Everyone is looking forward to the rematch, which I am sure will occur with much fanfare and some wild attendance."
Police Chief Marc Schneider said his own department also looks forward to the event continuing in future years.
"The opportunity to get together outside the work environment and strengthen relationships with co-workers and the community is what it is all about," Schneider said. "I think this is a great event for the city and something I’m sure we will all look forward to having again next year."
Preregistered local teams also played on Saturday prior to the faceoff between the two departments.