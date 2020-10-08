Santa Maria celebrates Active Aging Week with saxophone concert, yoga class, bingo

In celebration of Active Aging Week, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department offered activities for local senior citizens including Zumba and aerobics classes, drive-in concerts, informational sessions and bingo, some of which will continue over the coming months.

The department, in collaboration with the city's Active Aging Committee, declared Oct. 3 to 9 as Active Aging Week, with special activities scheduled for each day.

The program began with walking events over the weekend, followed by Zumba classes on Monday and Wednesday, a build-your-own-body class on Tuesday and an outdoor saxophone concert and yoga class on Thursday.

Friday's activity will be drive-in bingo outside Elwin Mussell Senior Center. The event is free and open to residents ages 55 and up.

Even after Active Aging Week comes to a close, activities for adults will continue at Alice Trefts Park.

Free yoga classes and build-your-own-body classes for adults ages 50 and up will be offered every Tuesday and Thursday.

Every Monday and Wednesday, a "chairobics" class for ages 40 and up and a Zumba class for ages 30 and up will be offered on the outdoor patio at the park. Costs are associated with these activities.

To view and register for available activities, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/activeaging.

