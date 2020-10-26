Residents give feedback on new sports park along South Depot Street in Santa Maria

Santa Maria city officials are moving forward with plans for a new sports park on an undeveloped site between Battles and Stowell roads, as they integrate community input on elements ranging from soccer fields to security cameras into a grant application.

The proposed area for the park lies within a 146-acre agricultural site currently owned by the Acquistapace family. According to the city's Blosser-Southeast Specific Plan, 19 acres on the east end of the site are planned for soccer fields and other park amenities.

"There's the potential for four to five soccer fields on that side," Recreation and Parks Department Director Alex Posada said.

The rest of the site is proposed to be used for the development of high- and low-density housing, community facilities and commercial areas, according to the plan.

City officials originally hoped to find 50 acres of land on which to build new soccer fields, according to Posada. After struggling to find a site with that acreage, officials determined that the Acquistapace land would be a good fit, with its proximity to neighboring soccer fields at Minami Park as well as Sanchez and Adams elementary schools.

“We have been working with the owners of the property and gotten good support from them for the project. There’s an interest for them to have a good quality project next to their homes that they’re building. It would serve that whole area for soccer space, but overall it’s a park space,” Posada said.