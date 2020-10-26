Residents give feedback on new sports park along South Depot Street in Santa Maria

Santa Maria city officials are moving forward with plans for a new sports park on an undeveloped site between Battles and Stowell roads, as they integrate community input on elements ranging from soccer fields to security cameras into a grant application.
The proposed area for the park lies within a 146-acre agricultural site currently owned by the Acquistapace family. According to the city's Blosser-Southeast Specific Plan, 19 acres on the east end of the site are planned for soccer fields and other park amenities.
"There's the potential for four to five soccer fields on that side," Recreation and Parks Department Director Alex Posada said.
The rest of the site is proposed to be used for the development of high- and low-density housing, community facilities and commercial areas, according to the plan.
City officials originally hoped to find 50 acres of land on which to build new soccer fields, according to Posada. After struggling to find a site with that acreage, officials determined that the Acquistapace land would be a good fit, with its proximity to neighboring soccer fields at Minami Park as well as Sanchez and Adams elementary schools.
“We have been working with the owners of the property and gotten good support from them for the project. There’s an interest for them to have a good quality project next to their homes that they’re building. It would serve that whole area for soccer space, but overall it’s a park space,” Posada said.
Staff with the Recreation and Parks Department are beginning the process of applying for a Proposition 68 grant for the project, which is estimated to cost between $7 and $8 million with the purchase of the land and construction of the park itself, Posada said.
As part of the process, the department held a series of six in-person and virtual workshops to gather feedback from residents about their desires for the park. Most attendees expressed interest in amenities like soccer and football fields, a basketball court, a playground and restrooms, according to meeting surveys.
Attendees also expressed interest in a snack bar and security cameras at the park.
“The comments were basically people being positive that there was the need for a park,” Posada said. “Normally, we’d have a meeting and people would come in and we’d have some diagrams up, but because of COVID we weren't able to do that and the staff had to become a little bit innovative. We handled it more like a pop-up kind of event.”
Sanchez Elementary School Principal Kathleen Lester said additional park space in the area would be incredibly valuable for the community if the project becomes a reality, especially since the city's soccer fields are always in high demand.
"The students in this area would benefit from more parks, since those are kind of limited in this area. I'm excited about anything that extends recreational opportunities for our kids," she said.
When the city requested community input about a similar park project in 2019, residents were similarly enthusiastic about adding sports fields, and soccer fields in particular. Along with calling for mixed-use and soccer-only fields, several residents called for a soccer complex to increase the city's regional draw.
Santa Maria City Councilman Mike Cordero, who attended one of this year's workshops, said he was impressed by the efforts of the department to gather feedback.
"I think it's a great idea, and I certainly hope that we're able to get that grant," Cordero said.
This particular grant, funded through the Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, is especially competitive and usually allocated to cities that have very few parks and are in great need of grants, according to Posada. Santa Maria contains 27 neighborhood and community parks.
The city has applied for two other grants over the past four years for the park but was denied for both. Posada said he is relying on the “third time’s the charm” mindset for the city's next attempt.
