Get ready to lace up your running shoes — registration is now open for Santa Maria's 24th annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk at Jim May Park, scheduled for Nov. 20.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. organizes the fundraiser event, which includes a 5k and 1-mile fun run and is open to runners and walkers of all fitness levels.
The 5k at 9 a.m. is open to residents age 14 and up, and involves an out-and-back course to the Santa Maria River Multipurpose Trail. The 1-mile race for ages 6 to 13 starts at 9:45 a.m. and loops twice around the park.
First- and second-place finishers in the various age categories will also receive awards. The event will take place rain or shine.
Residents can register until Nov. 19 online at www.santamariaatplay.org or by picking up a paper entry form at the Recreation and Parks Department office, located at 615 S. McClelland St.
From now until Nov. 8, residents can access early bird registration for $25, with $30 registration taking effect Nov. 9. An event T-shirt is included with the fee.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Jim May Park is located at 809 Stanford Drive.