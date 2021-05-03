Rodenberger Park in Santa Maria will undergo upgrades in the coming months as the city constructs a new play structure, according to a city spokesman.
The existing play structure at 2725 Santa Barbara Road will be fenced off beginning May 17 for demolition, with construction expected to be complete in August, said spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Features of the playground will include a swingset and a variety of slides for children ages 5 to 12, as well as a field and fitness course that will be open to reservations.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will handle the majority of the work, including the demolition of the original structure, while subcontracting out small parts of the project, department Assistant Director Brett Fulgoni said.
The park's namesake, Ronald “Rod” J. Rodenberger, was known for his work on several local boards and commissions focused on recreation and community improvement.
Rodenberger was the founding member and president of People for Leisure And Youth Inc. (PLAY), and served as a Santa Maria Recreation and Parks commissioner for over 20 years as well as state director for the Marshals Association of California, among other roles.
For more information about the new play structure, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.