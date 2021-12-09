The ongoing push for soccer fields in Santa Maria reached a pivotal turning point Wednesday with the confirmation of a $6.1 million state grant to fund a 19-acre community sports park along South Depot Street.
The site is planned to hold four soccer fields, four basketball half-courts, a walking and jogging trail with exercise stations, a playground, plaza, parking lot and support facilities, according to city officials.
With thousands of Santa Maria youth participating annually in local soccer leagues and school teams, community members have long advocated for increased soccer facilities in the city.
The state rejected two other grant applications for the project over the past five years, but as Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada predicted last fall, the third time's the charm.
“This welcomed commitment finally brings Santa Maria a giant step closer toward more athletic fields where our youth can play and compete, and someday hold tournaments,” said Mayor Alice Patino. “Even after our prior grant applications were denied, we didn’t give up, and are determined to improve the quality of life and move forward.”
The city can now work on purchasing the land, an agricultural area owned by the Acquistapace family located directly across from soccer fields at Minami Park and close to Sanchez and Adams elementary schools.
Santa Maria's funding came from a $548.3 million grant package awarded through the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program, the largest in the state's history. The cities of Guadalupe and Lompoc were also among the recipients of park project grants.
An additional $1 million pledge from city officials and a $1.5 million pledge from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors brings total funding for the project to $8.6 million, enough to cover the estimated cost to purchase the land and construct the park.
"The big winners are gonna be the kids of Santa Maria," said Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. "I also want to thank the voters that approved Prop 68. This is what really happens; this is the effect of it."
Guadalupe's $4.8 million allocation will go toward the revitalization of Central Park on 10th Street. Residents can expect to see the addition of a new dog park, skate park, basketball half-court, bocce ball court, fitness equipment, board game area, picnic and barbecue areas, playground, and painted murals for the parks' water tower and perimeter wall.
As part of the application process, both cities had to complete a series of community meetings to gather input about residents' hopes for the projects and their vision for what to do with state funding.