Santa Maria youth in grades 7 to 12 are invited to a series of pop-up recreational activities at Grogan and Oakley parks over the next week organized by the Mayor's Task on Youth Safety.
From 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Oakley Park, the task force will offer an art activity and a Frisbee competition. On Nov. 16 at Grogan Park and and Nov. 18 at Oakley Park, youth can enjoy a slinky art activity and spyderball competition from 3 to 5 p.m.
The drop-in programs are free, and prepackaged snacks will be provided.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.