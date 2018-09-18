Los Alamos resident Mary Cesco will add another notch to her "centenarian belt" before her Nov. 15 birthday: serving as grand marshal for Los Alamos Valley Old Days.
The celebration, themed “A Time to Remember,” will take place Sept. 28-30.
On Sunday that weekend, Cesco, 106, will lead the “Greatest Little Small Town Parade” down Bell (Hwy 135) and Augusta streets at 11 a.m., ending at St. Joseph Street. She'll ride in a late model blue VW Beetle convertible, along with more than 50 entries of equestrians, bands, floats, and community groups.
Quick history
Spanish for “the cottonwoods,” Los Alamos was created when Thomas Bell, his son John S. Bell and Dr. James B. Shaw purchased 14,000 acres from Rancho Los Alamos and neighboring Rancho La Laguna in 1876. Both families donated a half square mile from each of their new ranches to create the Los Alamos town site with “Centennial Street” as the central thoroughfare, and Bell as the main street.
During those times, the town experienced economic prosperity in various ways, serving as a popular stagecoach stop from 1861-1901 with the Union Hotel opening in 1880 to accommodate travelers; becoming part of the Pacific Coast Railway route from 1882-1938, and being an invaluable oil site in 1901.
It is has since become a beacon for art galleries, antique shops, food and wine tasting rooms, and a variety of sought-after restaurants.
Schedule of events
Friday, Sept. 28
6-9 p.m. Chili Cook-Off Dinner & Silent Auction: Enjoy chili, corn bread and all the fixings to begin the celebration with a tasty kick at the Men’s Club, 429 Leslie Street, corner of Centennial and Leslie streets in downtown Los Alamos. A full service cash-only bar is available. Tickets are $12 per person at the door. All proceeds benefit local youth and families.
Saturday, Sept. 29
7-11 a.m. Pancake Breakfast at the Men’s Club, 429 Leslie Street: $10 adults and $6 children (under age 12) sponsored by and benefiting the Los Alamos Valley Grange — supporting youth in agriculture and ranching.
9 a.m.–3 p.m. Old Days Car Show “A Time to Remember” featuring vintage, imports, rods, customs, race cars and motorcycles in downtown Los Alamos all along Bell Street (Hwy 135). Info and entry forms at www.facebook.com/LosAlamosValleyMensClub/ or contact Sheila Glaser at sglaser@dock.net
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Peddlers Mart, Artisan Faire and food booths featuring arts and crafts, collectibles and more along Bell Street. For information and applications, email Sheila Glaser at sglaser@dock.net
7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Tri-Tip BBQ dinner and dance with Tex Pistols featuring live country-western music to kick-up your heels at the Men’s Club. Dinner and fixings served from 7-9 p.m. and dancing is 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets at the door cover a combo tri-tip dinner and dance for $20 per person and dance only at $10 per person. (21 years and over please). Full service cash-only bar available.
Sunday, Sept. 30
9–10:30 a.m. Los Alamos Valley Old Days Stampede 5K Run/Walk. Meet in Ferrini Park (corner of Bell and Centennial streets). Awards in five divisions (Male & Female - 10 & under, ages 11-19; ages 20-39; ages 40-59 and ages 60+). $25 per runner fee. All proceeds benefit Cal Swoosh Basketball, a non-profit organization providing opportunities for youth athletes. For more information, email swooshbasketball@gmail.com
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Peddlers Mart, Artisan Faire and food booths along Bell Street.
9:30-10:15 a.m. Non–denominational worship service in Ferrini Park, led by Rev. Warren Einolander from the Cottonwood Community Fellowship, Los Alamos. All ages are welcome.
11 a.m.–12:15 p.m. “Greatest Little Small Town Parade” starts at Bell Street (Hwy 135) and Augusta Street and rolls west down Bell Street, ending at St. Joseph Street — featuring more than 50 entries of equestrians, bands, floats, and community groups. Parade announcer is Los Alamos resident Laura Kath.
12:15-2:30 p.m. Tri-Tip Beef BBQ at the Men’s Club includes delicious grilled beef, beans, bread and fresh salsa. Adults $12, seniors age 55+ and kids (under age 10) for $8 each. Full service cash-only bar available.
3 p.m. Chicken Poop Bingo Finale at Ferrini Park (corner of Bell and Centennial streets). Find out where three chickens will do their “doo” for the first, second and third times on a 4’x8’ area and win cash prizes. Only 512 tickets available for $5 each (advance purchase recommended). For more info contact Sheryl Woods at 805-588-7421 or lavsc@yahoo.com
Parade participation is free. To apply, visit https://www.facebook.com/LosAlamosValleyMensClub/ or contact Mary Anne Christensen at maclosalamos@aol.com or 805-344-4064.