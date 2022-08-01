Runners and walkers of all ages were splashed with color Saturday morning at the Guadalupe Color Fusion Run and Walk designed to celebrate healthiness and happiness while having fun.

After getting engulfed in a blizzard of colored chalk at the start, runners and walkers made three laps around a designated course at Jack O’Connell Park to cover 5 kilometers.

Participants were periodically doused by volunteers with additional sprays at color stations around the course.

1
0
0
0
0