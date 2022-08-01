Runners and walkers of all ages were splashed with color Saturday morning at the Guadalupe Color Fusion Run and Walk designed to celebrate healthiness and happiness while having fun.
After getting engulfed in a blizzard of colored chalk at the start, runners and walkers made three laps around a designated course at Jack O’Connell Park to cover 5 kilometers.
Participants were periodically doused by volunteers with additional sprays at color stations around the course.
Those who signed up to receive a registration packet were given their own package of colored chalk to toss skyward — or at each other — to create a color cloud at the starting line, along with a bottle of water or a sports drink and a snack.
In addition to hair and clothing saturated with various colors, participants came away with an event T-shirt and a participation medal.
Color runs were initially inspired by the ancient Hindu festival of Holi, where people in current times use water guns, water balloons and other means to smear each other with a rainbow of colors.
Holi, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil, is a playful day to meet other people, forget and forgive transgressions and repair broken friendships.
In the United States, color runs have become events designed for fun and encourage exercise, and Saturday’s event sponsored by the Guadalupe Recreation and Parks Department was a prime example.
