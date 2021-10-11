As fall takes hold in the Santa Maria Valley, residents are hitting local pumpkin patches and other outdoor events to celebrate the season. Check out some ongoing and upcoming seasonal events happening locally.
Pumpkin Patch at U-Pick Blueberries — 3665 Dominion Road
Pumpkin patch season is up and running at U-Pick Blueberries in Santa Maria. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays to Sundays throughout October, the patch offers families access to hayrides and a petting zoo, and they can choose from pumpkins large and small to take home.
Residents pay a $10 parking fee to access all activities. The farm also offers special craft classes each weekend for an additional cost.
For more information about the pumpkin patch and upcoming weekend events, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/upickblueberries.
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park— 6245 Dominion Road
Santa Maria residents can access family fun at The Patch from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays to Sundays throughout October. Along with a selection of pumpkins, organizers offer a corn maze, activities for kids, and a shifting schedule of new weekend events.
Parking at the Patch costs $5 per car, and entry to the corn maze costs between $3 and $5 per person.
More information and a full schedule of weekly activities at The Patch are available at thepatchsantamaria.com/eventdetails.
Nightmare on Skate Street at Santa Maria Town Center — 371 Town Center East
Santa Maria residents are invited to get their skate on Oct. 15 to 17 on the third floor of the Santa Maria Town Center parking lot for a Halloween-themed roller skate event. Admission and skate rentals each cost $5. Multiple sessions are offered each of the three days:
Friday — Session one, 4:30 to 6 p.m., session two, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (teens only)
Saturday — Session one, noon-1:30 p.m.; session two, 2 to 3:30 p.m.; session three, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; session four, 6 to 8 p.m. (teens only)
Sunday — Session one, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; session two, 3:30 to 5 p.m.; session three, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (teens only)
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Haunted Hills at Elks Unocal Event Center — 4040 Highway 101
The Haunted Hills drive-through event at the rodeo grounds runs Thursdays to Saturdays through Oct. 30, with $55 single-vehicle tickets available for 30-minute time slots between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Residents can also experience the 2-mile route via a $70 per-person hayride. For tickets and more information, visit elksrec.com/p/events/haunted-hills.
Halloween craft class at Elwin Mussell — 510 E. Park Ave.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering a Halloween candy jar take-and-make class at Elwin Mussell Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19.
All supplies are provided, and residents can either participate in the class or pick up the craft kit to complete at home. Registration costs $22 and is available at cityofsantamaria.org/register.