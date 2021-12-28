Santa Maria Valley residents are being invited to celebrate the new year by hiking, cycling or horseback riding from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Las Flores Ranch Park at 6245 Dominion Road in Santa Maria.
Admission Jan. 1 will be free to park users, and experienced guides will lead two family-friendly hikes — a 2-mile round trip and a 4-mile round trip trek — both starting at 10 a.m.
Participants will meet at the event parking area, and no registration is required.
Pets are welcome but must be on a leash at all times, a city spokesman said.
For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 925-0951, ext. 2260.