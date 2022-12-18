Hi Mountain Road creek crossing.jpg

A creek flows across Hi Mountain Road, which provides access to Hi Mountain Condor Lookout and Hi Mountain Campground in Los Padres National Forest. Fees at developed Los Padres campgrounds will rise Jan. 1, but undeveloped campgrounds will still be free to use.

Fees for using some developed recreation sites in Los Padres National Forest will be going up Jan. 1, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman said.

The increases will affect 33 campgrounds and one day-use site operated by a concessionaire under a special use permit authorized by the Granger-Thye Act, said Andrew Madsen, public information officer for Los Padres.

Madsen said fees charged at campgrounds and day-use sites have been unchanged since 2016 when Los Padres authorized the concessionaire permit, but the increases are needed to offset operational costs that have escalated over the past six years, including inflation-related price spikes, fuel costs and minimum wage increases.

