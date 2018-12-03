Central Coast author and co-founder and director of the Central Coast Ag Co-op, Randolph Rogers, will launch his book 'Luminous Fish' at the Book Loft in Solvang on Wednesday, Dec. 12. The event will take place from 2-4 p.m.
The Luminous Fish, a work of fiction like the “Grapes of Wrath”, takes place on the rich landscape of the California Central Coast. It’s the saga of two Hispanic families, and one Anglo family, migrating to a ranch in Morro Bay to live and work. They end up defending it from the hoards of migrants seeking to steal their livestock and produce. The action builds slowly as the first ranch invasions are benign, then erupting into violence and mayhem.
The tale begins in Los Angeles and ends in Los Angeles, with the disintegration of the distribution system, providing food for the entire basin of 25 million people. When the grocery stores and other food outlets begin closing, a general panic sets in, and residents begin to flee migrating north to where the food is grown. The shortage is exacerbated by politicians, news outlets, and advertising campaigns attempting to smooth out the crisis. The nation looks on in incredulous disbelief.
The Luminous Fish contains over 84,000 words, and has 42 chapters, and according to the author, resembles some aspects of rising global issues.
Rogers was raised in Bad Axe, Michigan, spent 25 years in broadcasting in the San Francisco market where he produced two shows including Wolf Bites, and the Enjoy Show, and was the on air host. He started Gold Ridge Organic Farms, producing organic jams for food stores including Whole Foods, and exporting to Japan.
Rogers wrote his first mystery novel “The Blue Hour” in 1990, published by Sonoma State University. He wrote for newspapers and magazines as a food writer, under the pseudonym, Randolph Wolf. In 2017, Distorted Visions in Carmel published two short story collections, “Twisted Tales”, and “The Dash Ramblar Mystery Collection”. The short story format has been inspired by writers Agatha Christie, James Cain, Edgar Allen Poe, Patricia Highsmith, screenwriters Alfred Hitchcock, and Rod Serling. His books are available on Amazon.
Rogers considers the Central Coast home and has lived in San Luis Obispo, Carmel, San Juan Bautista, and Santa Barbara; he currently resides on Woodpecker Ranch in Paso Robles with his Australian shepherd Duffy.