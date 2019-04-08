Each year for the past 87 years, the Rancheros Visitadores have returned to Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Valley as a historical tradition, and this year will be no different.
Adorned in pink, on Saturday, May 4, at 3 p.m. 750 riders will turn out for the eighth annual ride to raise funds for local breast cancer programs. They will parade along Alisal Road through downtown Solvang to Old Mission Santa Inés, where they will present a check on behalf of the 1,100 members of the Rancheros Visitadores to their nonprofit of choice.
Riding in on horseback, horse-drawn wagons, buckboards and carriages, hundreds of men dressed in pink shirts — and other pink items of apparel — will flood the Valley in a sea of pink and promise, making good on their goal to raise $1 million for the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara in support of local breast cancer programs at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.
Since 1939, the Los Rancheros Visitadores, an all-male club consisting of members from 37 states and six countries that also once included Walt Disney, have made the rugged journey west to have their horses blessed by the mission priest.
In partnership with Wrangler Jeans and the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Foundation, the vaqueros have reportedly met their $1 million financial goal this year -- established eight years ago -- all of which will go to fund important research to help treat and cure breast cancer.
Specifically, funds raised benefit programs at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, according to Lori Willis, executive director of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara. Some of those programs include clinical research trials, wellness classes and support programs, hereditary cancer risk counseling and nurse navigation.
"These services are available to all breast cancer patients who reside in Santa Barbara County regardless of where they receive treatment or their ability to pay," Willis explained. "Through the combined efforts of Wrangler Jeans, Tough Enough to Wear Pink and the Rancheros Visitadores, over $1 million has been contributed to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara since 2012."
Purposefully in pink
Each rider usually dons a new pink Wrangler shirt before mounting up, but some also wear pink scarves or chaps, and one year a member rode in on a pink donkey.
Having partnered with Wrangler for the past 15 years, offering cancer awareness campaigners -- mostly Western events -- a recognizable logo and pink product line to sport has resulted in over $28 million being raised for local cancer initiatives like the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, said Lacey Wheatley, campaign director and daughter-in-law of Terry Wheatley, Tough Enough to Wear Pink Foundation company founder.
"All money raised stays local," Lacey Wheatley said.
She further explained that since the Rancheros registered they have become one of their biggest campaigns.
"If you haven't seen the Rancheros in Solvang -- hundreds of men dressed in pink -- they're quite a sight to behold," Wheatley added.
On the Wrangler website, a handful of long-sleeved Western snap plaid shirts are available to scores of breast cancer awareness campaigners, some with hints of pink woven in with blue. And then there is an all-pink option, which is what many Rancheros opt to wear.
These shirts, according to a Wrangler sales representative, are offered at a discounted bulk rate to further support the cause.
Steve Beneto, a 20-year Ranchero veteran who lost his mom to breast cancer and whose wife beat it, says the annual event is especially important to him.
“Though our members come from far and wide, this is the Rancheros’ home, and we have found a cause we believe in. We understand it is important to give back to the community we return to year after year,” Beneto said.