The public is invited to celebrate the 2018 Christmas season with events at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, located at 2901 Nojoqui Ave. at the corner of Alamo Pintado Avenue in downtown Los Olivos.
According to Rev. Dr. Randall Day, priest and rector, “Here at St. Mark’s, we practice a spacious Christianity year-round where there is room for all — and welcome every member of the community as well as visitors to enjoy the Christmas season as we celebrate the message of God’s inclusive and unconditional love for absolutely everyone.”
The 2018 Christmas season schedule is as follows:
Monday, Dec. 17 “Blue Christmas” Program:
- 5:15 p.m.: Anyone experiencing grief or loss — also known as “the blues,” is invited to a “Blue Christmas” program to help acknowledge the pain and loneliness that can prevail, especially around the holidays. Complimentary light refreshments will follow this hour-long program. Note: The third Monday of every month at 5:15 p.m., St. Mark’s hosts a free grief support group led by facilitator Anna Cook and all are welcome to attend.
Monday, Dec. 24 "Christmas Eve":
- 4 p.m. Posada — All ages are welcome to join in the Posada, a re-enactment of the journey of Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem as they seek shelter for the birth of Jesus. Meet in downtown Los Olivos at Fess Parker’s Wine Country Inn, 2860 Grand Ave., to journey through town and conclude at St. Mark’s Church with a simple carol service and a brief reception (for those who wish). This Christmas service is for families and children of any age.
- 9:30 p.m. Music of Christmas program will be provided by St. Mark’s choir and musicians prior to the 10 p.m. traditional Christmas Eve Service including candlelight, favorite carols and the Holy Eucharist (Communion) that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ more than 2,000 years ago. A complimentary reception follows in Stacy Hall.
Tuesday, Dec. 25 "Christmas Day":
- 10 a.m. a festive Christmas Day service with favorite carols, sermon, and Holy Eucharist (Communion) will be offered, followed by a reception with complimentary refreshments and good cheer in Stacy Hall.
Sunday, Dec. 30 "The First Sunday of Christmas":
- 10 a.m. A service of Carols and Communion continues the traditional St. Mark’s Christmas celebration followed by complimentary refreshments in Stacy Hall. (There will not be services at 8 a.m. or 5 p.m. this Sunday only.)
Sunday, Jan. 6 "Feast of the Epiphany and Boar’s Head Festival":
- 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Regular Sunday services featuring choir, sermon, and Holy Eucharist (Communion) will be offered; followed by complimentary light refreshments in Stacy Hall.
- 4 p.m. The Feast of the Epiphany (the commemoration of the arrival of the three kings at the manger in Bethlehem) will be celebrated when all ages are welcome to join in a Boar’s Head Festival that marks the end of the Christmas season. A traditional Epiphany Carol Pageant featuring the Central Coast Pipe Band and all-volunteer costumed characters in the church leads into a free grand supper feast with music and games for all in Stacy Hall. The public is invited and donations of any amount are welcome.
According to Rev. Day, the Boar’s Head Festival is rooted in ancient times in England when the presentation of a boar's head at Christmas came to symbolize the triumph of Jesus Christ over evil and death.
For more information about the calendar, visit https://www.smitv.org/the-boars-head-festival.html